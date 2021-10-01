WHO adds new drugs to its essential medicines’ list

“Overall, this step of the WHO is welcome, specifically in relation to availability of life and heart saving SGLT2 inhibitor drugs at primary level. However, decision of provision of insulin analogues at primary levels is intriguing because these cost 2-5 times more than regular insulin and add nothing to efficacy in lowering blood sugar, apart from lower tendency to cause hypoglycemia. At primary level (and at all levels), low-cost regular insulins work as effectively as any highly publicized expensive insulins," said Dr Anoop Misra, chairman at Fortis-C-DOC and president of Diabetes Foundation (India).