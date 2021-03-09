WHO advises against mandating 'vaccine passports' for Covid-19 to travel

A senior World Health Organisation official said that so-called 'vaccine passports' for COVID-19 should not be used for international travel

Geneva: A senior World Health Organisation official said that so-called “vaccine passports" for COVID-19 should not be used for international travel because of numerous concerns, including ethical considerations that coronavirus vaccines are not easily available globally.

“Vaccination is just not available enough around the world and is not available certainly on an equitable basis," Ryan said. WHO has previously noted that it's still unknown how long immunity lasts from the numerous licensed COVID-19 vaccines and that data are still being collected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ryan also noted the strategy might be unfair to people who cannot be vaccinated for certain reasons and that requiring vaccine passports might allow “inequity and unfairness (to) be further branded into the system."

