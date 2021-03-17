WHO advisory group statement on AstraZeneca shot may come Wednesday: Official

Global health experts have come under increasing pressure to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's vaccine

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A World Health Organization advisory group may make a statement on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot as early as Wednesday, a WHO spokesman said.

A World Health Organization advisory group may make a statement on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot as early as Wednesday, a WHO spokesman said.

The European Medicines Agency has said it is investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine. In total, 45 million COVID shots have been delivered across the region.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}