Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WHO advisory group statement on AstraZeneca shot may come Wednesday: Official

WHO advisory group statement on AstraZeneca shot may come Wednesday: Official

Photo: AFP
1 min read . 04:59 PM IST Reuters

Global health experts have come under increasing pressure to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's vaccine

A World Health Organization advisory group may make a statement on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot as early as Wednesday, a WHO spokesman said.

A World Health Organization advisory group may make a statement on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot as early as Wednesday, a WHO spokesman said.

Global health experts have come under increasing pressure to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's vaccine, as the number of countries suspending its use grows in a blow to Europe's vaccination rollout.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Japan PM Suga signals intention to end COVID-19 curbs as scheduled

1 min read . 05:26 PM IST

Vaccine diplomacy showcases quality of Indian products, says EAM Jaishankar

2 min read . 05:16 PM IST

India asks Nepal to remove encroachment from 'no man's land' in Uttarakhand

1 min read . 05:10 PM IST

Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh shifted; Hemant Nagrale to take charge

1 min read . 05:07 PM IST

Global health experts have come under increasing pressure to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's vaccine, as the number of countries suspending its use grows in a blow to Europe's vaccination rollout.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Japan PM Suga signals intention to end COVID-19 curbs as scheduled

1 min read . 05:26 PM IST

Vaccine diplomacy showcases quality of Indian products, says EAM Jaishankar

2 min read . 05:16 PM IST

India asks Nepal to remove encroachment from 'no man's land' in Uttarakhand

1 min read . 05:10 PM IST

Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh shifted; Hemant Nagrale to take charge

1 min read . 05:07 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The European Medicines Agency has said it is investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine. In total, 45 million COVID shots have been delivered across the region.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.