Home >News >world >WHO, Africa CDC explore traditional medicine

JOHANNESBURG : The World Health Organization and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have launched an effort to explore the role of traditional medicine in the coronavirus pandemic.

The new advisory panel will support countries in clinical trials, other research and development of traditional therapies as the pandemic now spreads rapidly in parts of Africa.

Confirmed cases on the continent have nearly reached 750,000, more than half of them in South Africa.

A WHO statement says traditional medicine “has many benefits" and the continent has a long history of its use.

WHO Africa chief Matshidiso Moeti says the research “must be grounded in science." Several countries showed interest after Madagascar's president promoted a local herbal concoction as part of the island nation's pandemic response.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Bloomberg

Study suggests increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke

4 min read . 01:19 PM IST
A healthcare worker collects swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 testing in Guwahati. (ANI)

Coronavirus deaths top 600,000 as cases rise in India, South Africa

5 min read . 19 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout