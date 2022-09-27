Who all are attending Shinzo Abe funeral today? See names here

There are 700 guests from 217 countries, including US Vice-President Kamala Harris, Indian and Australian Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and others who will be attending Abe funeral today.
The state funeral for former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is all set to take place today, September 27, with many attendees including representatives from more than 217 countries, international organizations, and territories are expected to attend it.
On July 8, Abe was shot and killed while attending a campaign event. In addition to promoting a vision for an open and free Indo-Pacific region, Japan's longest-serving prime minister played a pioneering role in the creation of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), which brings together Australia, India, Japan and the US.
Who all are attending Abe funeral?
There are 700 guests from 217 countries, including US Vice-President Kamala Harris, Indian and Australian Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and British foreign secretary James Cleverly are attending the funeral.
In addition to these leaders, past and present leaders of Japan’s legislative, judicial and administrative branches of power, as well as various representatives from each branch, past and present members of parliament and local government representatives will also be present.
PM Modi has also reached Japan to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prim Minister today. He had described Abe as “a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator". ‘I have lost a dear friend,' PM Modi had said when Abe was killed.
Who will not be attending Abe funeral?
The Japan royal family is not attending the state funeral for which the governmental authorities in Japan has been facing severe criticism as people believe that it will be an expensive ceremony.
From the Japan royal family, Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko will not be attending the funeral, while their imperial envoys will pay their respects in their place.
