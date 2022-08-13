WHO announces new names for Monkeypox virus. Know what they are here2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 09:12 PM IST
- WHO has issued a statement with this regard and attributed the action to avoid causing any cultural or social offence
NEW DELHI : After several protests and oppositions regarding the name 'Monkeypox' the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced new names for variants of the virus, news agency ANI reported. WHO has issued a statement with this regard and attributed the action to avoid causing any cultural or social offence.