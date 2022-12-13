WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist, to replace Soumya Swaminathan

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “I am delighted that Jeremy and Amelia will join WHO at a critical time in global public health when investment in both the health workforce and science is imperative to strengthening health systems and outbreak preparedness and prevention. As Chief Scientist, Jeremy will accelerate our efforts to ensure WHO, its Member States and our partners benefit from cutting-edge, life-saving science and innovations. As Chief Nursing officer, Amelia will ignite the all-important need not only to fill the gap in health workers worldwide but also to ensure they receive the support they need and deserve."