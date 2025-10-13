Who are Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif, Israeli lawmakers removed during Trump's speech in Knesset?

Trump in Israel: Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif, two members of the Israeli parliament, were removed from the chamber on Monday after the lawmakers interrupted Donald Trump's remarks.

Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif were escorted out of the Knesett, almost immediately after they displayed a signboard reading “recognise Palestine” to Trump during his address.

The two leaders belong to the Hadash Party – the Opposition bloc that has sharply criticised Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu over his policies on the occupied Palestinian territories – especially the large scale operation in Gaza that killed over 65,000 people following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas claimed 1,200 Israeli lives.

Who are Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif? Ayman Odeh – aged 50-years-old, has served as chairman of Hadash since 2006. He was a member of the Haifa Municipality between 1998-2003.

Hadash is a left-wing coalition that includes the Communist Party of Israel (Maki) along with other progressive groups.

Born in 1964, Ofer Cassif – a Jewish member of the same party, has served in the Knesset since April 2019.

Prior to the elections – in July 2025, the Knesset's Central Election Committee had banned Ofer Cassif from running, reportedly accusing him of supporting terror and ruling out Israel's right to exist as a Jewish and Democratic state, mentioned a report by a pan-European think tank. The ban was later reversed.

Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif video On Monday, October 13, Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif were escorted out of the Knesett. The Speaker banged the gavel and instructed officials to “expel this Knesett member” as several other lawmakers cheered and clapped – with the two bein shown out of the doors.

Take a look here:

How Trump reacted? Following the brief interruption and the removal of the two Israeli lawmakers, Trump said “that was efficient.”

Meanwhile, Odeh claimed on X that he was removed from the plenum for his ‘simple demand,' and Casiff said they wanted to demand justice.

“They removed me from the plenum just because I raised the simplest demand, a demand that the entire international community agrees on: To recognise a Palestinian state. To recognize this simple reality: There are two peoples here, and neither is going anywhere,” Ayman Odeh, wrote on X.

Why Trump is in Israel? Trump arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel on Monday for a short visit before flying to Egypt for a ceremony marking the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, calling Trump “the greatest friend” of Israel.

The ceasefire, which began on Friday, represents a significant step toward ending the two-year conflict sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, in which around 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage.