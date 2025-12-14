Who are Bondi Beach shooters? One identified as Naveed Akram

Australia: One of the two shooters in Bondi Beach “terror” attack has been identified as Naveed Akram. The horrifying tragedy on Sunday killed 12 and injured 29 others on Hanukkah holiday in Sydney.

Akram is a man from the city's south-west, according to a senior law enforcement official, reported ABC News. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Akram's home in the suburb of Bonnyrigg was being raided by police on Sunday evening.

According to NSW Police, one of the two gunmen was killed at the scene, while the other was critically injured and taken into custody. At this time, reports have not confirmed which of the two is Akram.

Advertisement

An image of Akram has surfaced on social media.

Bondi Beach shooter image as viral on social media. (Source: X)

As per ABC News, NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon indicated that one of the shooters was known to authorities; however, "the person that we know has very, very little knowledge to the police". "So he's not someone that we would have automatically been looking at at this time," he stated.

Advertisement

Albanese reacts PM Anthony Albanese stated he was distressed by the “terrorist attack”, stating, “This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, [...] An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian.”

Israel slams Australian govt Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Sunday expressed shock over Sydney's Bondi beach shooting, linking it to the rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Australia over the past two years, according to Reuters.

He suggested that the violent outcome was influenced by repeated anti-Semitic and provocative slogans, such as “Globalise the Intifada", which had been circulating and were realised in the attack.

Advertisement

“The Australian Government, which has received countless warning signs, must come to its senses,” Saar stated.

Also Read | Bondi Beach Shooting LIVE: Gunman identified as Naveed Akram

Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated that Jewish people lighting the first Hanukkah candle on the beach were targeted by “vile terrorists".

As per AFP, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Australian government of contributing to antisemitism in the lead-up to Sunday’s shooting in Sydney, which targeted a Jewish celebration and resulted in 11 deaths.

"Three months ago I wrote to the Australian prime minister that your policy is pouring oil on the fire of antisemitism," he said, referring to a letter he sent to Anthony Albanese in August after Canberra announced it would recognize Palestinian statehood.

"Antisemitism is a cancer that spreads when leaders are silent and do not act," Netanyahu added during a televised public address at an event in southern Israel.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, United States, India, New Zealand, United Kingdom and others condemned the deadly shooting that took place.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio took to X and said, “Antisemitism has no place in this world. Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia.”