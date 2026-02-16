Who are Goyeshwar Chandra Roy and Nitai Roy Chowdhury, two Hindus elected as MPs in Bangladesh?

Two Hindu candidates were among four from minority communities to have won in the recent general elections in Bangladesh. All of them were nominees of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is set to form the government on Tuesday.

Who are the two Hindu candidates? They are Goyeshwar Chandra Roy and Nitai Roy Chowdhury. They won on a BNP ticket from a Dhaka seat and the western Magura constituency, defeating their rivals fielded by the Jamaat-e-Islami, news agency PTI reported.

Goyeshwar Chandra Roy is a member of the BNP's highest policy-making standing committee, while Nitai Roy Chowdhury is one of the party's prominent vice presidents and a senior advisor and strategist to its top leadership.

According to tritiyomatra.com, Nitai Roy Chowdhury, born in January 1949, is a Bangladeshi lawyer, politician, former minister and former Member of Parliament.

Chowdhury served as Youth and Sports Minister in the Ershad government. He is a Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Meanwhile, Goyeshwar Chandra Roy was reportedly born in Keraniganj, Dhaka. He is the former state minister. In 2008, Roy was nominated for the first time from the Dhaka-3 constituency as a BNP candidate and lost to Nasrul Hamid of the Awami League by 6,610 votes.

In the 11th general election in 2018, he was again nominated by the BNP from the same seat, the report added.

The significance for India The election of two candidates from the Hindu minority community holds significance for India in the backdrop of the attacks on members of the community that led to a strain in the ties between India and Bangladesh.

New Delhi had reacted strongly to the violence following the lynching of a Hindu garment factory worker, Dipu Chandra Das. He was reportedly tied to a tree and set on fire.

The interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus had downplayed the violence, attributing many incidents to criminal motives.

A series of attacks was also reported in December last year after the murder of Sharif Osman Hadi, a popular uprising leader and a vocal critic of India.

Houses, places of worship and shops belonging to religious minorities were also attacked across the country in the immediate aftermath of the anti-Hasina uprising, Amnesty International said.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council reported more than 500 attacks in 2025, including sexual assault and arson, news agency AFP reported.

Who are two other MP-elects from minority communities? The third minority MP-elect is Saching Pru, a senior BNP leader and a Buddhist, representing the Marma ethnic community in the southeastern hill district of Bandarban, from where he was elected.

The fourth minority candidate, Dipen Dewan, belongs to the Buddhist-majority Chakma ethnic minority group and won from a constituency in the southeastern Rangamati hill district.

However, his religious identity is obscure, with many describing him as a Hindu.

Dewan defeated an independent Chakma candidate as his nearest rival, while Pru defeated a nominee of the student-led National Citizen Party, formed last year by Students Against Discrimination, which led the mass protests against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Bangladesh Election Results According to the Election Commission, 79 candidates, including 10 women from religious minority communities, mostly Hindus, contested the election on Thursday.

While 67 were nominated by 22 political parties, 12 ran as independent candidates.

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) fielded the most minority candidates, 17.

It was followed by the left-leaning Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal (BSD) with eight minority candidates, the little-known Bangladesh Minority Janata Party (BMJP) with eight candidates, and the left-leaning Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BASOD) with seven candidates.

The BNP fielded six candidates, and the Jatiya Party nominated four candidates.

The Jamaat-e-Islami nominated a minority Hindu candidate for the first time in its history.

The largest Islamist party fielded veteran businessman Krishna Nandi from a southwestern Khulna constituency, who lost, but his participation as a Jamaat nominee was widely discussed. He finished as the runner-up in the Khulna-1 constituency, conceding defeat to a BNP candidate.

In the 2024 election, 17 Hindu MPs were elected, the same number as in the 2018 election, and most of them belonged to Hasina's Awami League.

BNP wins Led by Tarique Rahman, the BNP swept to power with a two-thirds majority with 49.97 per cent votes and 209 seats in Thursday's polls, results for which were declared on Friday.