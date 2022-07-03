Who are still at risk of severe Covid infection, deaths despite vaccine? Study reveals2 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 04:04 PM IST
- Underweight and obesity remain risk factors for severe disease from COVID despite taking the vaccine
Listen to this article
Three years since the COVID pandemic began, it seems like the severity of the infection have reduced significantly. But a new study pointed out that the risk of severe infections and death still remains for some even after taking the vaccines.