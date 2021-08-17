Who are the Taliban in Afghanistan?

The U.S. spent trillions of dollars trying to stabilize Afghanistan and prevent it from becoming a new sanctuary for groups like al Qaeda or Islamic State that could plan attacks against the U.S. and its allies. The quick collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government is a moral and political blow to Western influence and interests in the region, where Pakistan, China, India and Russia are all jostling for strategic advantages. While the Taliban have pledged to prevent extremist groups from finding sanctuary in Afghanistan, Western officials worry that the group won’t live up to its commitments, and say hundreds of al Qaeda members already live in areas under Taliban control.