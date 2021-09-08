WHO asks countries scale-up routine immunization along with covid-19 vaccination

The covid-19 pandemic also hit implementation of strategies for measles and rubella elimination, a flagship priority in the region. The estimated coverage with the first dose of measles-containing vaccine (MCV1) declined to 88% in 2020 from 94% in 2019. Similarly, coverage with the second dose of measles-containing vaccine declined to 78% from 83% in 2019. The pandemic has also resulted in surveillance gaps in several countries and delayed implementation of mass vaccination campaigns and other immunisation-related activities.

