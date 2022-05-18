WHO backs second Covid booster shot for vulnerable population

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WHO's health experts said there would be some benefit in giving a second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to the vulnerable population with a weak immune system
With the continued spread of omicron and its subvariants globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has backed the impact of the second Covid booster shot. As per the WHO's health experts, there would be some benefit in giving a second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to the vulnerable population with a weak immune system.
In an official statement, the WHO said there was, "a growing body of evidence regarding the value of an additional booster dose" for groups including health workers, people aged over 60, and those with weak immune systems.
“In those most at risk for severe disease or death ... the additional benefit of an additional booster dose of mRNA vaccine might be warranted," the WHO said, acknowledging that there could be logistical or other challenges to offering people a second booster dose in some countries.
As per the WHO's data, rich countries have vaccinated over 70% of their population whereas fewer than 16% of the population in poorer countries have been immunized.
WHO has slammed rich countries for offering Covid booster doses and called for a moratorium on the practice, saying boosters are unnecessary for healthy people.
However, the health agency has reversed its advice amid the spread of the hugely infectious omicron variant, after dozens of countries began offering booster doses.
A section of health experts has warned that countries embarking on additional booster campaigns could deplete the world's supply of Covid-19 vaccines before the most vulnerable people in developing countries have been offered a single shot.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended in March that Americans 50 and over be eligible for a second Covid-19 booster shot while the European Medicines Agency has only cleared second booster doses for those 80 and over.
