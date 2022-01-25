OPEN APP
WHO board nominates chief Tedros for May re-election
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is all but guaranteed a second term after a procedural vote Tuesday made him the sole nominee ahead of a leadership vote in May.

"I'd like to congratulate Dr Tedros for your nomination as the DG (director-general) for an additional period of five years, as from 16th August 2022," Patrick Amoth, head of the WHO's 34-member executive board, said after a secret-ballot nomination vote.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

