Home / News / World /  WHO board nominates chief Tedros for May re-election

WHO board nominates chief Tedros for May re-election

 World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)
1 min read . 05:44 PM IST AFP

A procedural vote Tuesday made Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus the sole nominee ahead of a leadership vote in May 

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is all but guaranteed a second term after a procedural vote Tuesday made him the sole nominee ahead of a leadership vote in May.

"I'd like to congratulate Dr Tedros for your nomination as the DG (director-general) for an additional period of five years, as from 16th August 2022," Patrick Amoth, head of the WHO's 34-member executive board, said after a secret-ballot nomination vote.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

