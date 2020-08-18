Subscribe
Home >News >World >WHO calls for end to 'vaccine nationalism', urges widespread flu vaccinations
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

WHO calls for end to 'vaccine nationalism', urges widespread flu vaccinations

1 min read . 05:22 PM IST Stephanie Nebehay , Michael Shields , Reuters

WHO chief Tedros said countries putting their own interests ahead of others in trying to ensure supplies of a possible coronavirus vaccine are making the pandemic worse

GENEVA : Countries putting their own interests ahead of others in trying to ensure supplies of a possible coronavirus vaccine are making the pandemic worse, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

"(Acting) strategically and globally is actually in each country's national interest - no one is safe until everyone is safe," he told a virtual briefing calling for an end to "vaccine nationalism".

He said he had sent a letter to all WHO members asking them to join the multilateral COVAX vaccine effort.

Widespread flu vaccinations

The world must administer widespread anti-flu vaccinations this year to help to ward off the risk of complicating coronavirus infections, WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward said today.

WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove told a briefing in Geneva that studies to date showed that less than 10% of the population has evidence of antibodies against the virus.

More than 21.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 772,647​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper