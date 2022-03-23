This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WHO cautions as Covid cases globally rise for 2nd straight week: Key updates
2 min read.04:56 PM ISTAgencies
In recent weeks, coronavirus infections inched upward across Europe, prompted by the more infectious BA.2 subvariant of omicron and the relaxation of nearly all public health measures
The World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned that with many nations dropping widespread testing programmes, many infections are likely being missed and new case numbers should be interpreted cautiously.
In recent weeks, coronavirus infections inched upward across Europe, prompted by the more infectious BA.2 subvariant of omicron and the relaxation of nearly all public health measures.
WHO Europe chief Dr Hans Kluge said restrictions in numerous countries across the continent had been lifted “brutally - from too much to too few," noting that in recent days, cases were rising significantly in the UK, France, Italy and Germany.
The number of fresh Covid-19 cases globally increased by 7% in the last week, driven by rising infections in the Western Pacific, even as reported deaths from coronavirus fell, the WHO said.
There were over 12 million new weekly cases and just under 33,000 deaths, a 23% decline in mortality, as per the UN health agency’s report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday.
Confirmed cases of the virus had been falling steadily worldwide since January but rose again last week, due to the more infectious omicron variant and the suspension of coronavirus protocols in numerous countries in Europe, North America and elsewhere.
Health officials on Omicron
Health officials have said repeatedly that omicron causes milder disease than previous versions of the coronavirus and that vaccination, including a booster, appears highly protective.
The Western Pacific remained the only region in the world where coronavirus cases are rising, reporting a 21% jump last week, continuing weeks of increase. According to figures from last week, the number of new infections in Europe remained stable and fell everywhere else.
Recently, British health minister Sajid Javid said U.K. residents should brace for a jump in COVID-19 infections but that the country was still “in a very good position" due to its high vaccination levels.
Meanwhile, India has decided to end all COVID-19 containment measures from March 31, two years after their implementation following the outbreak of the pandemic.
However, wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing norms will continue as earlier.
In China, health authorities this week reported the first coronavirus deaths in more than a year as the country battles its worst outbreak since the coronavirus was detected in Wuhan.
The semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong is also entrenched in a deadly wave of COVID-19, and the city of 7 million has recorded more deaths than mainland China during the pandemic.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said this week that authorities would consider relaxing some of its strict pandemic measures as cases begin to fall after weeks of rising cases overloaded hospitals and cemeteries.
