Home >News >World >WHO cautious on COVID-19 plasma as US issues emergency authorisation

The World Health Organization on Monday was cautious about endorsing the use of recovered COVID-19 patients' plasma to treat people who are ill, saying evidence it works remains "low quality" even as the United States issued emergency authorisation for such therapies.

"There are a number of clinical trials going on around the world looking at convalescent plasma compared to the standard of care," Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, said.

"Only a few of them have actually reported interim results...and at the moment, it's still very low-quality evidence," she told a news conference.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

