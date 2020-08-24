WHO cautious on COVID-19 plasma as US issues emergency authorisation

WHO cautious on COVID-19 plasma as US issues emergency authorisation1 min read . 06:01 PM IST
- There are a number of clinical trials going on around the world looking at convalescent plasma compared to the standard of care, WHO chief scientist said
The World Health Organization on Monday was cautious about endorsing the use of recovered COVID-19 patients' plasma to treat people who are ill, saying evidence it works remains "low quality" even as the United States issued emergency authorisation for such therapies.
"There are a number of clinical trials going on around the world looking at convalescent plasma compared to the standard of care," Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, said.
"Only a few of them have actually reported interim results...and at the moment, it's still very low-quality evidence," she told a news conference.
