Home >News >World >WHO cautious on covid plasma therapy as US issues emergency authorization
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan.reuters
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan.reuters

WHO cautious on covid plasma therapy as US issues emergency authorization

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2020, 05:33 PM IST John Miller , Stephanie Nebehay , Reuters

There are a number of clinical trials going on around the world looking at convalescent plasma compared to the standard of care, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said

ZURICH/GENEVA : The World Health Organization on Monday was cautious about endorsing the use of recovered COVID-19 patients' plasma to treat people who are ill, saying evidence it works remains "low quality" even as the United States issued emergency authorization for such therapies.

"There are a number of clinical trials going on around the world looking at convalescent plasma compared to the standard of care," Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, said.

"Only a few of them have actually reported interim results...and at the moment, it's still very low-quality evidence," she told a news conference.

