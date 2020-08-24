Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >WHO cautious on covid plasma therapy as US issues emergency authorization
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan.reuters

WHO cautious on covid plasma therapy as US issues emergency authorization

1 min read . 05:33 PM IST John Miller , Stephanie Nebehay , Reuters

There are a number of clinical trials going on around the world looking at convalescent plasma compared to the standard of care, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said

ZURICH/GENEVA : The World Health Organization on Monday was cautious about endorsing the use of recovered COVID-19 patients' plasma to treat people who are ill, saying evidence it works remains "low quality" even as the United States issued emergency authorization for such therapies.

The World Health Organization on Monday was cautious about endorsing the use of recovered COVID-19 patients' plasma to treat people who are ill, saying evidence it works remains "low quality" even as the United States issued emergency authorization for such therapies.

"There are a number of clinical trials going on around the world looking at convalescent plasma compared to the standard of care," Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, said.

"There are a number of clinical trials going on around the world looking at convalescent plasma compared to the standard of care," Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Only a few of them have actually reported interim results...and at the moment, it's still very low-quality evidence," she told a news conference.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated