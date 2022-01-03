With Omicron COVID-19 variant surging at a raging pace, World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advised that we must stay alert, cautious and safe in the face of the new variants.

WHO chief's comment comes as a reponse to Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, statement that the acute phase of the pandemic, the pandemic that's been associated with the tragedy of deaths and hospitalizations - that can end in 2022. … But we need to be careful about changing tactics and strategies immediately based on early Omicron data.

Taking the note of the same, Ghebreyesus took to Twitter to say, I agree with my Chief of Emergencies Dr Mike Ryan, We must stay alert, cautious & safe in the face of #Omicron & other #COVID19 variants.

This demands adhering to the comprehensive set of public health measures & ensuring vaccine access for all people, he added further.

In another tweet today, the Ghebreyesus talks about his top resolution for this year where he says all governments, vaccine makers and partners to act together to vaccinate 70% of people in every country by July 2022.

WHO chief has noted earlier that he is optimistic that the Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022 only if inequity ends. He said in a statement "as enter the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, I'm confident that this will be the year we end it - but only if we do it together".

He added, "while no country is out of the woods from the pandemic, we have many new tools to prevent and treat Covid-19. The longer inequity continues, the higher the risks of this virus evolving in ways we can't prevent or predict. If we end inequity, we end the pandemic".

He further emphasised that "we need all countries to work together to reach the global target of vaccinating 70% of people in all countries by the middle of 2022."

In the same note, he tweeted today. To achieve my No. 1 #NewYear's resolution, we need all governments, #COVID19 vaccine makers and partners to #ACTogether to vaccinate 70% of people in every country by July 2022, With #VaccinEquity, we can end the pandemic. But we must start now.

The world has recently witnessed a new variant of Covid-19, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

