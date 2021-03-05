Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WHO chief calls for waiving of patents on tools to fight Covid-19

WHO chief calls for waiving of patents on tools to fight Covid-19

WHO chief calls for waiving of patents on tools to fight Covid-19
1 min read . 10:30 PM IST Reuters

  • One of our main priorities now is to increase the ambition of COVAX to help all countries end the COVID-19 pandemic: he said
  • This means urgent action to ramp up production

The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday that now was the time for the waiving of patents on the tools poorer countries needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday that now was the time for the waiving of patents on the tools poorer countries needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was addressing a briefing before next week's World Trade Organization meeting on issue.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt constitutes 259-member high-level committee headed by PM Modi to commemorate India's 75th independence

1 min read . 10:32 PM IST

Japan extends COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo area, PM apologises

2 min read . 10:32 PM IST

IndiGo passenger says he is COVID-19 positive just before take-off

1 min read . 10:22 PM IST

Biden appoints 2 more Indian-Americans to key administration position

2 min read . 10:20 PM IST

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was addressing a briefing before next week's World Trade Organization meeting on issue.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt constitutes 259-member high-level committee headed by PM Modi to commemorate India's 75th independence

1 min read . 10:32 PM IST

Japan extends COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo area, PM apologises

2 min read . 10:32 PM IST

IndiGo passenger says he is COVID-19 positive just before take-off

1 min read . 10:22 PM IST

Biden appoints 2 more Indian-Americans to key administration position

2 min read . 10:20 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"One of our main priorities now is to increase the ambition of COVAX to help all countries end the COVID-19 pandemic. This means urgent action to ramp up production," he said, referring to the global platform to share vaccines that he said would have sent products to 51 countries by next week.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.