Home >News >world >WHO chief expects coronavirus cases to hit 10 mn next week
Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros (Reuters)
Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros (Reuters)

WHO chief expects coronavirus cases to hit 10 mn next week

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2020, 10:29 PM IST Reuters

  • Tedros also told a news briefing he backed Saudi Arabia's decision to ban pilgrims from abroad from attending the annual Haj pilgrimage to help limit the spread of the virus
  • Many countries in the region have experienced 25-50% increases in cases in the last week

Geneva: World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom said on Wednesday he expected the number of novel coronavirus cases around the world, now at about 9.3 million, to reach 10 million next week.

Tedros also told a news briefing he backed Saudi Arabia's decision to ban pilgrims from abroad from attending the annual Haj pilgrimage to help limit the spread of the virus.

He said WHO was now supporting many countries in dealing with difficulties obtaining oxygen concentrators, devices that boost the flow of oxygen to support the breathing of COVID-19 sufferers. "Demand is outstripping supply," he said.

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies programme, said the pandemic for many countries in the Americas had not yet peaked, and that it was "still intense", especially in Central and South America.

"I would characterise the situation as still evolving, not having reached its peak yet, and likely to result in sustained numbers of cases and deaths in the coming weeks," Ryan said.

Many countries in the region have experienced 25-50% increases in cases in the last week, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Bank stocks, which tend to outperform when the outlook for the economy improves, slipped about 2.9% (REUTERS)

Wall Street tumbles on rising virus cases, grim economic forecast

2 min read . 11:17 PM IST
The disinfectant being sprayed at Vikas Soudha (secretariat offices of Karnataka) after a Corona patient confirmed, in Bengaluru (ANI)

Karnataka govt will foot bill for Covid-19 patients it refers to pvt hospitals

2 min read . 09:45 PM IST
H-1B visas for skilled workers, which are often used by the tech industry (MINT_PRINT)

New US work visa restrictions, exemptions from today. Who is affected?

2 min read . 02:57 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout