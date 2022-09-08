Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  WHO chief's warning amid ‘most dangerous time’. All you need to know

WHO chief's warning amid ‘most dangerous time’. All you need to know

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was speaking at the weekly conference regarding COVID
2 min read . 06:56 PM ISTLivemint

  • The global decline in reported cases and deaths is continuing. This is very encouraging, WHO chief said
  • But still, last week one person died from COVID-19 every 44 seconds, he added

World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that even as COVID cases and fatalities related to the infection continue to decline, still the pandemic is not over. WHO chief said that it is ‘encouraging’ that COVID infection and deaths are declining but, still one person is dying of it every 44 seconds. And for monkeypox, he said it is the ‘most dangerous time’.

Why this is the most dangerous time?

Explaining this, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, a downward trend can be the most dangerous time, if it opens the door to complacency.

WHO continues to recommend that all countries persist with a tailored combination of public health measures, testing, research & targeted vaccination, where vaccines are available, the WHO chief added.

On Covid, he said, the global decline in reported COVID19 cases and deaths is continuing. This is very encouraging. But there is no guarantee these trends will persist. The most dangerous thing is to assume they will

Vaccination coverage has increased but…

Tedros also pointed out that COVID-19 vaccination coverage of high-priority groups has improved vastly but a large section of the population is still unprotected.

It’s great that COVID-19 vaccination coverage of high-priority groups is improving, but still 1/3 of the world’s population remains unvaccinated, including 2/3 of health workers & 3/4 of older adults in low-income countries.

“The COVID19 pandemic is always evolving, and so must the response, in every country, " he advised adding, “Even as we continue to respond to the pandemic, work is progressing to put in place the measures to keep the world safer from future epidemics and pandemics"

COVID cases fell by 12%, deaths by 5%

The number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere in the world last week by about 12%, according to the World Health Organisation's latest weekly review of the pandemic issued on Wednesday.

The UN health agency reported that there were just under 4.2 million new infections last week and about 13,700 deaths -- a 5% drop.

WHO said COVID-19 deaths dropped in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Middle East, but increased in Africa, the Americas and the Western Pacific.

WHO chief asserted, “You might be tired of hearing me say the COVID19 pandemic is not over. But I will keep saying it until it is. 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘃𝗶𝗿𝘂𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆"

