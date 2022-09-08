WHO chief's warning amid ‘most dangerous time’. All you need to know

The global decline in reported cases and deaths is continuing. This is very encouraging, WHO chief said
But still, last week one person died from COVID-19 every 44 seconds, he added
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that even as COVID cases and fatalities related to the infection continue to decline, still the pandemic is not over. WHO chief said that it is ‘encouraging’ that COVID infection and deaths are declining but, still one person is dying of it every 44 seconds. And for monkeypox, he said it is the ‘most dangerous time’.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that even as COVID cases and fatalities related to the infection continue to decline, still the pandemic is not over. WHO chief said that it is ‘encouraging’ that COVID infection and deaths are declining but, still one person is dying of it every 44 seconds. And for monkeypox, he said it is the ‘most dangerous time’.
Why this is the most dangerous time?
Explaining this, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, a downward trend can be the most dangerous time, if it opens the door to complacency.
Why this is the most dangerous time?
Explaining this, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, a downward trend can be the most dangerous time, if it opens the door to complacency.
WHO continues to recommend that all countries persist with a tailored combination of public health measures, testing, research & targeted vaccination, where vaccines are available, the WHO chief added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
WHO continues to recommend that all countries persist with a tailored combination of public health measures, testing, research & targeted vaccination, where vaccines are available, the WHO chief added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Covid, he said, the global decline in reported COVID19 cases and deaths is continuing. This is very encouraging. But there is no guarantee these trends will persist. The most dangerous thing is to assume they will
On Covid, he said, the global decline in reported COVID19 cases and deaths is continuing. This is very encouraging. But there is no guarantee these trends will persist. The most dangerous thing is to assume they will
Vaccination coverage has increased but…
Tedros also pointed out that COVID-19 vaccination coverage of high-priority groups has improved vastly but a large section of the population is still unprotected.
Vaccination coverage has increased but…
Tedros also pointed out that COVID-19 vaccination coverage of high-priority groups has improved vastly but a large section of the population is still unprotected.
It’s great that COVID-19 vaccination coverage of high-priority groups is improving, but still 1/3 of the world’s population remains unvaccinated, including 2/3 of health workers & 3/4 of older adults in low-income countries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It’s great that COVID-19 vaccination coverage of high-priority groups is improving, but still 1/3 of the world’s population remains unvaccinated, including 2/3 of health workers & 3/4 of older adults in low-income countries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The COVID19 pandemic is always evolving, and so must the response, in every country, " he advised adding, “Even as we continue to respond to the pandemic, work is progressing to put in place the measures to keep the world safer from future epidemics and pandemics"
“The COVID19 pandemic is always evolving, and so must the response, in every country, " he advised adding, “Even as we continue to respond to the pandemic, work is progressing to put in place the measures to keep the world safer from future epidemics and pandemics"