WHO chief says Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022 but on one condition...

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was optimistic that the Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022 only if inequity ends. In a statement on Friday, WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "as enter the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, I'm confident that this will be the year we end it - but only if we do it together".

