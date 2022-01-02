WHO chief says Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022 but on one condition...

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a statement on Friday, WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 'as enter the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, I'm confident that this will be the year we end it - but only if we do it together'
The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was optimistic that the Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022 only if inequity ends. In a statement on Friday, WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "as enter the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, I'm confident that this will be the year we end it - but only if we do it together".
He added, "while no country is out of the woods from the pandemic, we have many new tools to prevent and treat Covid-19. The longer inequity continues, the higher the risks of this virus evolving in ways we can't prevent or predict. If we end inequity, we end the pandemic".
