WHO chief scientist sounds alarm on new Covid wave due to XXB variant. Updated: 20 Oct 2022
Swaminathan said they are also tracking derivatives of BA.5 and BA.1, which are also more transmissible and immune-evasive.
As XXB variant of Covid-19 spreads rapidly in almost 17 countries, the chief scientist of World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Soumya Swaminathan has alarmed that some countries may see "another wave of infections". She clarified that as of now, there was no data from any country to suggest that these new variants are clinically more severe.