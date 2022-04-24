Hinting that the pandemic is not over, World Health Organisation's (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan noted that currently Omicron BA.2 is dominant worldwide including in India. And several other variants like the XE, BA.4 and BA.5 have also been detected. Under such circumstances, it is extremely essential to maintain all COVID rules to curb the spread of the virus. The WHO expert also indicated that there is no need for another lockdown-like measure in the future, but ‘all people must wear masks’ as a precautionary measure.

