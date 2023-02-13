WHO chief shares first-hand account of Turkey-Syria quake victims

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently visited earthquake-hit Syria and shared the images on social media. The WHO chief was "heartbroken" to witness the conditions of earthquake survivors when he arrived in Aleppo, Syria.

"I have seen first-hand the devastating impact of the earthquake and listened to the stories of survivors," the WHO chief said at the opening remarks at a media briefing in Syria's Damascus.

He added, "In Aleppo yesterday I met Nour, a girl who lost both her parents and suffered a broken arm when their 6-storey apartment building fell."

Ghebreyesus also said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had voiced openness to more border crossings for aid to be brought to quake victims in the country's rebel-held northwest.

"Earlier this afternoon I met with His Excellency President Assad, who indicated he was open to considering additional cross-border access points for this emergency," the WHO chief said.

Ghebreyesus met with the Syrian president in Damascus yesterday afternoon to discuss the response to the devastating earthquake which has killed over 33,000 people across Syria and Turkey.

The compounding crises of conflict, Covid-19, cholera, economic decline and now the earthquake have taken an unbearable toll, the WHO chief said.

I've seen first-hand the unbearable toll the earthquake has taken on people in #Syria. @WHO teams are working in affected areas and aiming to further scale up across the country, including in the northwest. But much more help is needed. https://t.co/TYLMqD63XY pic.twitter.com/XrdFlEVsKW — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 12, 2023

“WHO is with the Syrian people, and with the people of Türkey," Ghebreyesus said.

WHO teams working in affected areas, aiming to scale up

WHO is providing medical supplies, and working with partners to provide specialised medical care, the global health agency chief noted.

So far, the agency has distributed 110 tons of medical supplies to affected areas throughout the Syrian Arab Republic.

A flight was also scheduled to reach Damascus with specialised emergency health supplies, which are vital for frontline workers as they manage casualties.

In addition, WHO is also supporting surge capacity of frontline specialised medical teams.

The agency is working across all affected areas and further scaling up across the country, including in the northwest.

WHO has immediately made available 16 million US dollars from the Contingency Fund for Emergencies for the response in both the Syrian Arab Republic and Türkiye.

“Today, we have launched an appeal for 43 million US dollars to support WHO’s response in both countries. This will increase as the magnitude of this disaster becomes even more clear," said Ghebreyesus.

The toll in Turkey and Syria from Monday's earthquake and major aftershocks rose above 33,000 and looked set to keep growing. It was the deadliest quake in Turkey since 1939.