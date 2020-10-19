Home >News >World >WHO chief Tedros says 184 countries signed up to vaccine facility
FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva Switzerland. (REUTERS)
WHO chief Tedros says 184 countries signed up to vaccine facility

1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2020, 10:49 PM IST Reuters

COVAX facility aims to finance COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed fairly to both rich and poor countries

GENEVA : World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that 184 countries have now joined the COVAX facility, which aims to finance COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed fairly to both rich and poor countries.

"Equitably sharing vaccines is the fastest way to safeguard high-risk communities, stabilise health systems and drive a truly global economic recovery," Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva.

Ecuador and Uruguay were the most recent countries to join, he said.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

