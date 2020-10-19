WHO chief Tedros says 184 countries signed up to vaccine facility

WHO chief Tedros says 184 countries signed up to vaccine facility1 min read . 19 Oct 2020
COVAX facility aims to finance COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed fairly to both rich and poor countries
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
COVAX facility aims to finance COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed fairly to both rich and poor countries
GENEVA : World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that 184 countries have now joined the COVAX facility, which aims to finance COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed fairly to both rich and poor countries.
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that 184 countries have now joined the COVAX facility, which aims to finance COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed fairly to both rich and poor countries.
"Equitably sharing vaccines is the fastest way to safeguard high-risk communities, stabilise health systems and drive a truly global economic recovery," Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva.
"Equitably sharing vaccines is the fastest way to safeguard high-risk communities, stabilise health systems and drive a truly global economic recovery," Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva.
Ecuador and Uruguay were the most recent countries to join, he said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.