WHO chief Tedros says China must co-operate better with Covid-19 origin probe

China must co-operate better in the probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, the first cases of which were seen in Wuhan in December 2019, the head of World Health Organization said on Thursday.

"We hope there will be better co-operation to get to the bottom of what happened," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a regular press briefing in Geneva, calling in particular for access to raw data which so far has been inadequate.

Tedros said investigations into the origins of the pandemic in China were being hampered by the lack of raw data on the first days of its spread there.

"We ask China to be transparent and open and to cooperate," Tedros said.

"We owe it to the millions who suffered and the millions who died to know what happened," he added.

Meanwhile, German Health Minister Jens Spahn called on China to make it possible for investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue, saying more information was needed.

Speaking during a visit to the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Spahn said "I call on China to make it possible for the investigations into the origins of COVID to be continued."

