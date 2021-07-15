Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WHO chief Tedros says China must co-operate better with Covid-19 origin probe

WHO chief Tedros says China must co-operate better with Covid-19 origin probe

Premium
WHO chief Tedros said investigations into the origins of the pandemic in China were being hampered by the lack of raw data on the first days of its spread there
1 min read . 06:43 PM IST Edited By Deepak Upadhyay ( with inputs from Agencies )

WHO chief Tedros said China must co-operate better in the probe into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, the first cases of which were seen in Wuhan in December 2019

China must co-operate better in the probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, the first cases of which were seen in Wuhan in December 2019, the head of World Health Organization said on Thursday.

China must co-operate better in the probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, the first cases of which were seen in Wuhan in December 2019, the head of World Health Organization said on Thursday.

"We hope there will be better co-operation to get to the bottom of what happened," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a regular press briefing in Geneva, calling in particular for access to raw data which so far has been inadequate.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"We hope there will be better co-operation to get to the bottom of what happened," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a regular press briefing in Geneva, calling in particular for access to raw data which so far has been inadequate.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Tedros said investigations into the origins of the pandemic in China were being hampered by the lack of raw data on the first days of its spread there.

"We ask China to be transparent and open and to cooperate," Tedros said.

"We owe it to the millions who suffered and the millions who died to know what happened," he added.

Meanwhile, German Health Minister Jens Spahn called on China to make it possible for investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue, saying more information was needed.

Speaking during a visit to the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Spahn said "I call on China to make it possible for the investigations into the origins of COVID to be continued."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!