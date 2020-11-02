WHO chief Tedros under quarantine after contact tests Covid-19 positive

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," Tedros said in a tweet.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 46 million, according to data provided by John Hopkins University. The exact cases count stood at 46,110,801 as of early Sunday. The number of confirmed virus-related death reached 1,195,930.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India, and Brazil.

Meanwhile, the United States on Saturday recorded the world's highest daily COVID-19 cases with over 1 lakh new cases recorded in the country.

