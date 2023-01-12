WHO chief urges countries to share true Covid stats2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 05:44 AM IST
WHO chief urged all countries to share true statistics on Covid-19 to contribute to a more effective fight against the spread of the disease.
WHO chief urged all countries to share true statistics on Covid-19 to contribute to a more effective fight against the spread of the disease.
The data on number of Covid-19 deaths worldwide is lowered due to the under-reporting of coronavirus cases by China, said World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday.