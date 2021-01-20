OPEN APP
WHO chief welcomes EU proposal for pandemic preparedness treaty
This handout TV grab taken on January 5, 2021 shows World Health Organization (WHO) Ethiopian Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press briefing on Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) via video link from the WHO headquarters in Geneva. - An international expert team has set off for China to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, but Beijing has yet to provide the necessary access, the WHO chief said January 5, 2021. "Today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalised the necessary permissions for the team's arrivals in China," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. (Photo by Handout / World Health Organization / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/ WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (AFP)

WHO chief welcomes EU proposal for pandemic preparedness treaty

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 06:20 PM IST Reuters

  • The endorsement by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus came at the end of a three-day debate at the WHO's executive board
  • All of us have seen how unprecedented this pandemic is, and we have to give it our best, Tedros said

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday welcomed an EU proposal to negotiate a global treaty on pandemic preparedness as a way to guarantee countries' political commitment to fighting future disease outbreaks.

The endorsement by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus came at the end of a three-day debate at the WHO's executive board, at which the agency's initial response to the coronavirus outbreak came under criticism. A report by an independent panel faulted China for being slow to apply public health measures, and the WHO for waiting too long to declare an emergency.

Charles Michel, who chairs summits of EU leaders, proposed last month that countries draw up a treaty, so that their obligations in future pandemics would be clear from the outset. Tedros held a meeting with Michel in December.

Tedros, referring to the proposal, told the board: "All of us have seen how unprecedented this pandemic is, and we have to give it our best. And I think a treaty is the best thing that we can do that can (ensure) the political commitment of member states."

He noted that such a treaty would be the first global public health accord since a 2003 tobacco control pact. Diplomats said that the board did not examine the proposal, and it was not clear that it had any immediate traction.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

