Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegation that the Congress party put "undue pressure" on the judiciary by accompanying Rahul Gandhi to a Surat court for filing an appeal against his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

The comment comes after law minister Kiren Rijiju accused Congress leaders of attempting to influence the judiciary by accompanying Gandhi to the court. Tharoor called the allegation "absurd," stating that who attends the court is not a source of pressure.

Tharoor further explained that Gandhi is the principal political leader of a major opposition party, and it is appropriate to put up a show of strength, but ultimately, the soundness of the arguments presented by lawyers inside the courtroom is what prevails.

Tharoor said, "That is an absurd allegation. First of all, who attends the court is not a source of pressure."

"If at all there is a source of pressure on the judiciary, I think we can all guess where that is likely to come from," the former Union minister told PTI.

"Who comes to the court is not going to decide a case, it is what is argued in the court that is going to decide and that is essentially for us the principal reason why it has taken a week for the lawyers to prepare a very robust and sound defence," Tharoor said.

Gujarat cops try to stop Congress workers

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra on Monday claimed vehicles of the party workers headed towards Surat to extend support to Rahul Gandhi were stopped by the Gujarat Police.

Former Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat said several leaders and workers of Congress were asked to pull over, and the Gujarat Police was ensuring they do not capture videos.

Similar allegations were made by Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap and former Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur.

Gandhi filed his appeal in the Surat sessions court against his conviction in the 2019 case where the court sentenced him to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case. The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H H Varma convicted the former Congress chief on March 23, 2023, and granted him bail after he filed his appeal on April 3, 2023.

The case was filed against Gandhi by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi over his alleged remarks during a rally in Kolar, Karnataka, in 2019, where he questioned how all "thieves" had the surname Modi. The two-year jail term invited Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

(With inputs from agencies)