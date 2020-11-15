WHO confirms 6,57,312 coronavirus cases worldwide in single day

WHO confirms 6,57,312 coronavirus cases worldwide in single day1 min read . 06:22 AM IST
- Most of those new cases were registered in Europe (over 285,000) and the Americas (over 269,000).
- Meanwhile, the death toll worldwide has reached 1,300,576
Geneva: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has risen by 657,312 within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the outbreak of the pandemic, the World Health Organisation said on Saturday.
As of 19:30 GMT, the global tally of COVID-19 infections amounts to 53,164,803.
Meanwhile, the death toll worldwide has reached 1,300,576, with 9,797 fatalities being recorded over the past day.
