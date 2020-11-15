Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >WHO confirms 6,57,312 coronavirus cases worldwide in single day
A woman jogs in a public park in Mexico City, amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

WHO confirms 6,57,312 coronavirus cases worldwide in single day

1 min read . 06:22 AM IST ANI

  • Most of those new cases were registered in Europe (over 285,000) and the Americas (over 269,000).
  • Meanwhile, the death toll worldwide has reached 1,300,576

Geneva: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has risen by 657,312 within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the outbreak of the pandemic, the World Health Organisation said on Saturday.

Geneva: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has risen by 657,312 within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the outbreak of the pandemic, the World Health Organisation said on Saturday.

As of 19:30 GMT, the global tally of COVID-19 infections amounts to 53,164,803.

As of 19:30 GMT, the global tally of COVID-19 infections amounts to 53,164,803.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Most of those new cases were registered in Europe (over 285,000) and the Americas (over 269,000).

Meanwhile, the death toll worldwide has reached 1,300,576, with 9,797 fatalities being recorded over the past day.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.