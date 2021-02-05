Who could receive a third stimulus check?4 min read . 12:34 AM IST
Biden and a GOP group have proposed different payment amounts and income caps
Republicans have called for a more-targeted approach to a third round of stimulus checks, while Democrats have argued that broad distribution is necessary to cover gaps in other federal programs. Here is a look at the proposals, which differ both on the size of the payment and in who is eligible.
What is President Biden’s proposal on stimulus checks?
