Who does Elon Musk - officially world's richest - think is richer than him?

Tech titan Elon Musk, who on record is the richest person in the world, thinks the title belongs to someone else. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, whose net worth is reportedly $260 billion (approximately), is under no illusion that he holds the title of 'world's richest man alive'.
According to Musk, it's Russian President Vladimir Putin who deserves the 'richest man' title. Musk said this in an interview with Business Insider. Musk was asked about his net worth to which he replied, "I do think that Putin is significantly richer than me".
Putin's wealth has remained a mystery. The Russian president has been linked to a $1.4 billion palace on the Black Sea and a $4 billion Monaco apartment.
Lately, Putin has received a barrage of criticism from western countries regarding the invasion of Ukraine. The US and western nations have implemented sanctions targeting Russia, Putin, and his top allies.
When asked Musk about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Musk said Putin must be stopped.
Musk has openly come forward in support of Ukraine amid the war. Earlier this month, the billionaire had sent Starlink systems in Ukraine, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, for communications.
The Starlink services provide access to broadband internet connections across the world. The array of Starlink satellites offers low-latency internet coverage in remote areas of several countries.
