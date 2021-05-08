WHO endorses China’s Covid-19 vaccine Sinopharm
- International health body says it will ‘rapidly accelerate Covid-19 vaccine access for countries’ in the developing world
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The World Health Organization on Friday gave its first endorsement for a Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine, clearing a shot from the state-owned firm Sinopharm for global use.
The decision, announced by the international health body after weeks of deliberation, is expected to help alleviate a severe shortage of doses in the developing world, as vaccine exports from Covid-struck India grind to a halt. It will also boost Beijing’s bid to play a leading role in the fight against the pandemic, officials and analysts said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!