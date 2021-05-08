Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WHO endorses China’s Covid-19 vaccine Sinopharm

WHO endorses China’s Covid-19 vaccine Sinopharm

Premium
WHO endorses China’s Covid-19 vaccine Sinopharm
4 min read . 06:02 PM IST CHAO DENG, The Wall Street Journal

  • International health body says it will ‘rapidly accelerate Covid-19 vaccine access for countries’ in the developing world

The World Health Organization on Friday gave its first endorsement for a Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine, clearing a shot from the state-owned firm Sinopharm for global use.

The decision, announced by the international health body after weeks of deliberation, is expected to help alleviate a severe shortage of doses in the developing world, as vaccine exports from Covid-struck India grind to a halt. It will also boost Beijing’s bid to play a leading role in the fight against the pandemic, officials and analysts said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Bengaluru lockdown: No movement, outdoor activities allowed till 25 May amid Covid. Details here

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST
Premium

Centre asks states to set aside 70% jabs received via Union govt for 2nd dose

2 min read . 06:08 PM IST
Premium

Kerala logs in nearly 42,000 new covid-19 cases, 64 fatallities

3 min read . 06:00 PM IST
Premium

No new Covid-19 cases in 180 districts in last 7 days: Harsh Vardhan

2 min read . 05:47 PM IST

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!