1 min read.Updated: 01 Dec 2021, 09:35 PM ISTAgencies
At least 23 countries from all six WHO regions have now reported cases of Omicron, and we expect that number to grow, WHO Director-General said in a separate briefing
The World Health Organization expects to have more information on the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the cornavirus within days, its technical lead on Covid-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said in a briefing on Wednesday.
That was faster than the "weeks" the WHO had predicted last week that it would take to assess the data available on the variant after designating it a "variant of concern", its highest rating.