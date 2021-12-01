This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WHO expects to have more information on Omicron transmission 'within days'
1 min read.09:35 PM ISTAgencies
At least 23 countries from all six WHO regions have now reported cases of Omicron, and we expect that number to grow, WHO Director-General said in a separate briefing
The World Health Organization expects to have more information on the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the cornavirus within days, its technical lead on Covid-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said in a briefing on Wednesday.
That was faster than the "weeks" the WHO had predicted last week that it would take to assess the data available on the variant after designating it a "variant of concern", its highest rating.