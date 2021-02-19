OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WHO experts believe badgers and rabbits could have spread coronavirus to humans
WHO suggested that ferret badgers and rabbits could have played a role in spreading the novel coronavirus to humans. (AFP)

WHO experts believe badgers and rabbits could have spread coronavirus to humans

2 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 02:14 PM IST Agencies

  • The WHO expert team finished their four-week trip to China last week
  • At a press conference, they announced that any leak of the virus from a lab was unlikely, while the Wuhan wet market's role remains unclear

The World Health Organization (WHO) experts, who are investigating the Covid-19 pandemic origins, suggest that ferret badgers and rabbits, which were sold at a Wuhan market in China, could have played a role in spreading the novel coronavirus to humans, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The investigators, however, note the need for further probe into suppliers of those and other animals to the market. They have yet to ascertain a full list of live and dead animals sold legally or illegally at the market.

The experts also insist that China carry out widespread testing of its mink farms after two-way transmission of SARS-CoV-2 between humans and minks was confirmed in Europe.

The WHO expert team finished their four-week trip to China last week. At a press conference, they announced that any leak of the virus from a lab was unlikely, while the Wuhan wet market's role remains unclear.

The investigators also doubted that bats had carried coronavirus to the market, suggesting that there was an intermediate host.

Earlier, it was reported that China has refused to give the WHO raw data on its early Covid-19 cases. The world health agency officials said raw, personalised data could help them determine how and when the coronavirus first spread in China.

WHEN DID THE OUTBREAK BEGIN?

The experts said that while it was unlikely there were large-scale outbreaks in Wuhan or elsewhere in China before December 2019, they do not rule out that it was circulating in other regions.

A crossover either directly from bats or from an intermediary species would suggest the transmission to Wuhan could have been facilitated by wildlife trading networks.

Marion Koopmans, another member of the expert team, said wildlife on sale in the Huanan seafood market could be traced to regions that contain bat habitats known to harbour viruses closely related to SARS-CoV-2.

One such region is the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan, but the team is also considering that the first human transmission took place across the border in Laos or Vietnam.

