WHO experts preparing proposal for next studies on virus origin: Report

GENEVA: World Health Organization (WHO) experts are preparing a proposal on the next studies to be carried out into the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a U.N. briefing on Friday that experts would prepare a proposal for WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, but that there was no set timeline. Earlier this week WHO's top emergency expert Mike Ryan said that talks with member states would continue in coming weeks.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

