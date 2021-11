WHO fears 700,000 more Covid deaths in Europe by March 2022

World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland

AFP

WHO said it expected ‘high or extreme stress in ICUs in 49 out of 53 countries between now and March 1, 2022,’ adding that 'cumulative reported deaths are projected to reach over 2.2 mn by spring next year