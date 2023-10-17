Who funds Hamas? A global network of crypto, cash and charities
Hamas uses global financing network to bypass international sanctions and access funds. It also relies on taxes, donations, and support from countries like Iran and Qatar for funding.
Palestinian militant group Hamas uses a global financing network to funnel support from charities and friendly nations, passing cash through Gaza tunnels or using cryptocurrencies to bypass international sanctions, according to experts and officials.
