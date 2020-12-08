Who gets covid-19 vaccine first? Hospitals assess how to divvy up shots

Hospitals are rushing to firm up plans for deciding which health-care workers can receive the Covid-19 vaccine first, with initial supplies widely expected to fall short of the amount needed to vaccinate all high-priority workers.

December vaccine deliveries are expected to be enough for about 20 million people, according to federal officials. That is slightly less than what is needed to vaccinate all front-line medical professionals and long-term care residents—the groups that a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel has recommended should be first in line.

Also read: Why farm politics doesn't win elections in India

Federal estimates show there are about 24 million people in these high-priority groups—21 million health-care workers and three million residents of long-term care facilities.

That leaves hospitals with the task of deciding who among their high-priority employees should go first. Nebraska Medicine, the hospitals and clinics affiliated with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, will likely use a lottery. The Mayo Clinic is combing through data on occupational risks to decide who to put at the top of the list. Mass General Brigham in Boston is prioritizing the hospital units where workers have most exposure to those with Covid-19.

The CDC has said priority should go to health-care workers who come into direct contact with Covid-19 patients and patients’ families, and with infectious materials. Workers who have had Covid-19 could wait 90 days from infection before seeking vaccination, a period during which research suggests little risk of reinfection, the CDC said.

Federal regulators could soon authorize vaccines for emergency use, with Food and Drug Administration meetings scheduled in coming weeks to consider two vaccines, from Moderna Inc. and from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.

That leaves hospitals little time, and some information isn’t yet available, such as more details about side effects. States, meanwhile, are finalizing their own plans for distribution to hospitals.

The uncertainty is a challenge as hospitals seek to communicate with workers about the vaccine rollout and what to expect, hospital officials said. They are planning to relay information as quickly as it comes—which they said will be critical to overcoming workers’ concerns about the vaccine and possible objections to the priorities for early doses.

“It is our clear goal to vaccine everyone who is medically eligible as quickly as possible," said Paul Biddinger, medical director for emergency preparedness at the Mass General Brigham. “We don’t want people to feel disenfranchised or devalued if they are not first in line."

Dr. Biddinger said the hospital is focused on speed. “Ultimately, the way we will get on the other side of this pandemic is to have all of us to develop sufficient immunity," he said. “We don’t want to waste any time."

Regardless of how they select the first to get doses, hospitals say the pool of essential workers goes beyond clinical staff, such as doctors and nurses. Employees who clean rooms, deliver food and register patients are included among those at the front of the line, they said. “They are a critical part of the team," Emory Healthcare Chief Executive Jonathan Lewin said.

Emory Healthcare employs 24,000 health-care staff, he said. The system will prioritize workers in essential units such as emergency departments and intensive care, regardless of whether the units are dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

That is because an analysis of employee infections found most workers who contracted the novel coronavirus were infected outside of work, Dr. Lewin said.

“If they get sick anywhere, they create a significant risk to the delivery of health care for the full community," Dr. Lewin said.

Other facilities said they would prioritize based on employees’ on-the-job exposure to Covid-19.

At Nebraska Medicine, among the first high-priority health-care workers to be offered vaccines would be those in emergency departments and other critical-care settings, where an urgent need to treat a patient might mean they rush to respond without protective gear, said Nicole Skinner, director of quality, patient safety and infection control.

The Omaha-based hospital system, however, hopes to avoid basing selection on another known risk factor for the virus: underlying health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, which are tied to more-severe illness, Ms. Skinner said. “I, as an employer, have no business in your medical record," she said.

Ms. Skinner said she doesn’t yet know how many initial doses of vaccine Nebraska Medicine will receive. She said they would use a computerized employee lottery to offer vaccines if they receive too few initial doses for all high-priority workers.

Hospitals are awaiting states’ final distribution plans following newly released recommendations from a federal immunization advisory group. States aren’t required to follow the group’s recommendations but are expected to factor them into plans.

The federal recommendations released last week included health-care workers as high priority, which wasn’t a surprise, but also included residents of long-term care facilities, who are at higher risk of death from the disease.

Hospitals also are expecting to learn more details about side effects, as the FDA determines whether to authorize emergency use of two vaccines, according to Melanie Swift, one of the Mayo Clinic’s leaders of Covid-19 vaccine allocation and distribution.

Reported side effects of the vaccine, such as fever and muscle aches, might require employees to stay home from work. Some hospitals said they plan to stagger the timing of vaccinations to avoid staffing shortages.

Dr. Swift said the Mayo Clinic is planning for side effects to be common, but with few workers needing time off. Managers will work to coordinate vaccination schedules and to prepare staff for what to expect.

The presence of side effects indicates the vaccine is working, Dr. Swift said. Clear communication with employees will be needed to address concerns that can lead workers to hesitate, she said. “It is really important to be transparent and build trust," she said.

Until then, “we’re developing guidance and staying flexible," Dr. Swift said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via