Who gets covid-19 vaccine first? Hospitals assess how to divvy up shots
- With initial supplies expected to fall short, hospitals look to lotteries and risk assessments to prioritize early vaccines
Hospitals are rushing to firm up plans for deciding which health-care workers can receive the Covid-19 vaccine first, with initial supplies widely expected to fall short of the amount needed to vaccinate all high-priority workers.
December vaccine deliveries are expected to be enough for about 20 million people, according to federal officials. That is slightly less than what is needed to vaccinate all front-line medical professionals and long-term care residents—the groups that a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel has recommended should be first in line.
